Amazon to lay off 16,000 employees amid restructuring efforts

Amazon has announced plans to cut around 16,000 jobs in a major restructuring effort. The move comes just three months after the company laid off 14,000 workers in October. The latest round of layoffs will primarily affect the corporate positions and is part of Amazon's broader strategy to streamline its operations.

Employee support Amazon's commitment to support affected employees Beth Galetti, Amazon's Senior Vice President of People Experience, said in a memo to employees that the company is "working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted." She added that most US-based employees will be given 90 days to find a new internal role. If unsuccessful or unwilling, they shall receive severance pay, outplacement services, and health insurance benefits.

Strategic focus Future hiring and investment plans Despite the job cuts, Galetti emphasized that Amazon will continue to hire and invest in strategic areas critical to its future. She said these changes are aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy." This comes as part of a broader trend among tech giants like Microsoft and Meta Platforms who have also announced significant job cuts amid economic uncertainties.

Advertisement

Workforce size Workforce and financial performance Amazon's global workforce stands at around 1.55 million employees, according to a filing from last year. Despite the job cuts, the company has been performing very well financially. In its latest quarter, Amazon's profits surged by nearly 40% to about $21 billion, while the revenue jumped to over $180 billion.

Advertisement