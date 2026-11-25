Hyundai will be one of the first brands available through Amazon Autos in the UK offering models like IONIQ 3, IONIQ 5, KONA, and i20.

Used cars from Vertu Motors will also be up for grabs.

While dealerships still set prices, Amazon's goal here is to make car shopping feel a lot simpler and more transparent: no confusing steps or hidden information.

More brands and dealers are expected to join in down the road.