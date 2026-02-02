Amazon lays off 16,000 employees in major restructuring push

Amazon is letting go of 16,000 corporate employees as part of a big restructuring push. This follows an October 2025 round of layoffs that impacted more than 2,000 employees. The goal? Fewer management layers and more employee ownership.

HR head says changes are meant to 'strengthen the organization' Beth Galetti, Amazon's HR head, says the changes are meant to "strengthen the organization" by cutting down on red tape and making things run smoother.

A leaked email about "Project Dawn" showed that teams in the US and Canada are impacted.

Total of at least about 18,000 corporate roles cut since 2025 With these cuts, Amazon has trimmed at least about 18,000 corporate roles since 2025 (16,000 announced in Feb 2026 plus an October 2025 round that affected more than 2,000).

US employees who lose their jobs get three months to apply for other roles at Amazon; if nothing works out, they'll receive severance pay and help finding new work.