Amazon may invest $50B in OpenAI: Report
Business
OpenAI—the team behind ChatGPT—is aiming to raise a massive $100 billion by the end of Q1 2026, which could push its value up to $830 billion.
Amazon is reportedly considering a huge $50 billion investment, with talks led by CEOs Andy Jassy and Sam Altman.
Who else wants in?
NVIDIA might chip in upwards of $30 billion, while Microsoft and SoftBank are also interested, with possible investments under $10 billion and up to $30 billion.
Some big Middle Eastern funds are eyeing the deal too. Everything's expected to wrap up by the end of Q1 2026.
By the numbers
OpenAI's revenue is expected to increase.
The company has also committed substantial future spending as it keeps powering new AI tech—even as costs keep climbing.