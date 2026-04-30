Amazon, Meta to seek fairer UPI rules from NPCI Business Apr 30, 2026

Amazon, Meta, and others are gearing up to challenge the near-monopoly of Google Pay and PhonePe in India's digital payments scene.

Right now, those two apps handle almost 80% of all UPI transactions in March, out of 22.6 billion transactions in March.

On April 30, these rivals will sit down with NPCI, which runs UPI, to talk about fairer rules and how new players can get a better shot.