Amazon now crosses $1B gross annualized sales in India
Amazon Now, Amazon's quick commerce business, just crossed $1 billion in gross annualized sales in India over the past three-month period.
Since its launch in the March quarter last year, it's become a go-to for fast deliveries in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru.
The secret? Orders have doubled every quarter, and Prime members are loving it. They shop three times more often here on Amazon Now.
Amazon now targets 300-plus Indian cities
Amazon Now isn't slowing down. It plans to reach 300-plus cities, aiming to build the largest delivery-in-minutes network.
Right now, it handles about 700,000 orders daily and holds nearly 10% of the quick commerce market by orders (14% by value).
To keep everyone happy (and coming back), Amazon Now is adding more products at different price points so there's something for every budget and need.