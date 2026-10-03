Amazon now doubles coverage to over 120 Indian cities
Business
Amazon's super-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, has rolled out to over 120 cities across India, doubling its coverage in just two weeks.
You can get groceries, fashion, and home essentials delivered quickly thanks to nearly 800 fulfillment centers.
The timing isn't random: Amazon is gearing up for the festive rush and wants to make shopping even easier.
Amazon now 10% for SBI cardholders
With the Great Indian Festival kicking off on October 8, Amazon Now is dropping special discounts on everything from electronics to beauty products.
If you use SBI credit and debit card customers on eligible transactions, you get an instant 10% off, and Prime members score even more savings.
Just look for the "Now" banner in the Amazon shopping app to check the availability of Amazon Now.