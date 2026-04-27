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You can order from Amazon Now in 100 Indian cities
Amazon Now competes with Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto

You can order from Amazon Now in 100 Indian cities

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 27, 2026
03:24 pm
What's the story

Amazon has announced the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities in India. The move is part of the company's larger strategy to strengthen its quick commerce presence across both metro and non-metro markets. Cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow will get the service for the first time.

Infrastructure growth

Over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers on the way

To support this ambitious rollout, Amazon plans to expand its specialized fulfillment infrastructure by establishing over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs). The move is part of a larger investment of over ₹2,800 crore in strengthening its operations network in the country. The service will be available in new cities as well as existing ones like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Product offerings

What does Amazon Now offer?

Amazon Now offers a wide range of daily essentials including groceries, fresh produce, personal care items, beauty products, small appliances, and pet supplies. The company promises deliveries within minutes. Harsh Goyal, Vice President - Everyday Essentials at Amazon India said that the expansion will enable more than 16,000 farmers to sell directly to customers through sellers on the platform.

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Market competition

Competing with Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto

Amazon Now competes with Eternal's Blinkit, Swiggy's Instamart, and Zepto in the quick commerce space. Customers can check if the service is available in their area by tapping on the 'Now' icon on the Amazon app.

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