You can order from Amazon Now in 100 Indian cities

Amazon has announced the expansion of its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities in India. The move is part of the company's larger strategy to strengthen its quick commerce presence across both metro and non-metro markets. Cities such as Pune, Hyderabad , Chennai, Kolkata , Jaipur and Lucknow will get the service for the first time.

Infrastructure growth Over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers on the way To support this ambitious rollout, Amazon plans to expand its specialized fulfillment infrastructure by establishing over 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs). The move is part of a larger investment of over ₹2,800 crore in strengthening its operations network in the country. The service will be available in new cities as well as existing ones like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Product offerings What does Amazon Now offer? Amazon Now offers a wide range of daily essentials including groceries, fresh produce, personal care items, beauty products, small appliances, and pet supplies. The company promises deliveries within minutes. Harsh Goyal, Vice President - Everyday Essentials at Amazon India said that the expansion will enable more than 16,000 farmers to sell directly to customers through sellers on the platform.

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