Amazon now extends quick commerce to Delhi
Amazon has just launched its quick delivery service, Amazon Now, in parts of Delhi after a recent debut in Bengaluru.
The idea? Get your daily essentials delivered super fast.
With this move, Amazon is stepping right into the ring with Blinkit and Zepto.
Abhinav Singh from Amazon India says they're moving quickly to cover more of the city.
Amazon now expected to expand rapidly
Singh shared that coverage will ramp up soon, especially with Prime Day and Diwali around the corner.
To make this happen, Amazon plans to open 300 dark stores across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by year-end.
They're also investing ₹2,000 crore to boost delivery speed and keep up with rivals like Instamart and BigBasket—so expect things to get even faster if you're a Prime member.