Amazon now extends quick commerce to Delhi

Amazon now expected to expand rapidly

Singh shared that coverage will ramp up soon, especially with Prime Day and Diwali around the corner.

To make this happen, Amazon plans to open 300 dark stores across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by year-end.

They're also investing ₹2,000 crore to boost delivery speed and keep up with rivals like Instamart and BigBasket—so expect things to get even faster if you're a Prime member.