Amazon now offers ₹100 Amazon Pay points on ₹200 orders
Business
Amazon is going all in on its grocery delivery app, Amazon Now, with a new offer: get ₹100 cash back as Amazon Pay points when you order groceries worth just ₹200.
That's a straight-up 50% back, and if you spend over ₹1,400, the cash back jumps to ₹200.
The deal is clearly aimed at taking on quick commerce rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.
Amazon Now orders grow 25% month-over-month
Backed by huge profits this year, Amazon is scaling up fast, expanding dark stores for quicker deliveries and closing the gap with Blinkit's reach.
Led by Amit Agarwal (the guy who helped make Amazon big in India), Amazon Now has seen orders grow 25% month-over-month lately.
CEO Andy Jassy even called out this rapid growth in April, showing that user engagement is definitely paying attention.