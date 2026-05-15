Amazon now offers ₹100 Amazon Pay points on ₹200 orders Business May 15, 2026

Amazon is going all in on its grocery delivery app, Amazon Now, with a new offer: get ₹100 cash back as Amazon Pay points when you order groceries worth just ₹200.

That's a straight-up 50% back, and if you spend over ₹1,400, the cash back jumps to ₹200.

The deal is clearly aimed at taking on quick commerce rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.