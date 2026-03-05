Amazon, NVIDIA join AI firms' Pentagon letter campaign
Amazon and NVIDIA are members of an industry group that sent a letter expressing concern about reports the Pentagon was considering a "supply-chain risk" designation affecting AI startups such as Anthropic, and investors and others have warned such a designation could seriously hurt Anthropic's business, customers, revenue and plans to go public.
The tech giants, along with others in their industry group, sent a letter this week highlighting these worries.
Investors are working behind the scenes to protect reputation
The tension started because Anthropic doesn't allow its AI to be used for military purposes like autonomous weapons.
Now, investors—including Lightspeed and Iconiq—are working behind the scenes to protect Anthropic's reputation.
CEO Dario Amodei is also reaching out to key partners (including Amazon) and some investors are even tapping political connections to help resolve things.
Despite all this, Anthropic is sticking firmly to its ethical stance against military use of its tech.