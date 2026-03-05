Amazon, NVIDIA join AI firms' Pentagon letter campaign

Investors are working behind the scenes to protect reputation

The tension started because Anthropic doesn't allow its AI to be used for military purposes like autonomous weapons.

Now, investors—including Lightspeed and Iconiq—are working behind the scenes to protect Anthropic's reputation.

CEO Dario Amodei is also reaching out to key partners (including Amazon) and some investors are even tapping political connections to help resolve things.

Despite all this, Anthropic is sticking firmly to its ethical stance against military use of its tech.