Amazon orders 2 million NVIDIA GPUs for AWS AI training
Business
Amazon just made a huge move in the AI world by ordering 2 million top-tier NVIDIA GPUs for its data centers.
These powerful chips will help train and run AI models, keeping Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers.
This builds on Amazon's earlier plan announced in March to install 1 million NVIDIA chips, beginning this year.
NVIDIA GPUs and Annapurna Labs hardware
The deal covers some of NVIDIA's latest and most powerful GPUs, Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, and Rubin Ultra, designed to handle big language models and complex AI tasks.
While Amazon is investing heavily in NVIDIA tech, they're also developing their own AI hardware through Annapurna Labs, showing they want both cutting-edge partners and homegrown solutions as demand for cloud-based AI keeps growing.