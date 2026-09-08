Amazon prepares 1st sterling bond amid tech funding shift
Business
Amazon is gearing up for its first sterling bond sale, letting investors buy into bonds that mature in 3, 6, 12, and 19 years.
The exact amount they'll raise isn't public yet, but the deal could happen as soon as Wednesday if market conditions are right.
Investor demand for USD bonds cooling
Amazon's move follows a growing trend: tech giants are looking beyond US dollars to raise money for their big AI projects.
Companies like Alphabet already tapped into the UK market this year with a £5.5 billion bond sale (including a rare 100-year bond).
With so many US tech firms issuing debt lately, investor interest in US dollar bonds is cooling off, so exploring new markets just makes sense.