Amazon previews discounts before Prime Big Deals Days October 6

Amazon is already surfacing discounts ahead of Prime Big Deals Days, which starts on Tuesday, October 6, dropping prices by as much as 80% on everything from floral tops to kitchen gadgets, and trendy Mary Jane shoes.

Highlights include the Michael Kors Jet Set Large Wallet Crossbody Bag for $69 (was $228), Dokotoo Floral Ruffle Blouse for just $10, and the Paris Rhone Electric Tea Kettle at only $60 for Prime members.

There are also deals on Vicki Vicki leopard print Mary Janes and a Mamnv 2-in-1 Robot Mop Vacuum if you're looking to upgrade your style or space.