Amazon previews discounts before Prime Big Deals Days October 6
Amazon is already surfacing discounts ahead of Prime Big Deals Days, which starts on Tuesday, October 6, dropping prices by as much as 80% on everything from floral tops to kitchen gadgets, and trendy Mary Jane shoes.
Highlights include the Michael Kors Jet Set Large Wallet Crossbody Bag for $69 (was $228), Dokotoo Floral Ruffle Blouse for just $10, and the Paris Rhone Electric Tea Kettle at only $60 for Prime members.
There are also deals on Vicki Vicki leopard print Mary Janes and a Mamnv 2-in-1 Robot Mop Vacuum if you're looking to upgrade your style or space.
Two-day Prime members sale October 6-7
This is a two-day sale (October 6-7) just for Prime members, with early access to big discounts across electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.
If you want in on these deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so now might be a good time to sign up if you haven't already.