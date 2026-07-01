Amazon Prime Day India July 4 to 6 offers deals
Business
Amazon's Prime Day is live in India from July 4 to 6, bringing big discounts on phones and gadgets.
If you have an Axis Bank credit card or an SBI credit or debit card, you can snag an extra 10% off instantly.
Here's what's hot this year.
Phones and electronics deals
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, with its 200MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, is going for ₹84,999.
OnePlus 13 is up for grabs at ₹49,999. Budget options include Galaxy M47 5G at ₹22,999 and iQOO Z11x 5G starting at ₹22,499.
Electronics deals feature Samsung's 55-inch AI Smart TV (₹39,990), HP Victus Ryzen 7 gaming laptop (₹79,990), and the Galaxy Watch 8 with health tracking for ₹19,499.