Amazon Q2 2026 sales $200.6B as AWS revenue up 37%
Amazon had a big win in Q2 2026, with sales climbing to $200.6 billion, up from last year's $167.7 billion.
The real MVP was Amazon Web Services (AWS), which saw its revenue soar by 37%, marking its best growth in over four years.
Even though Amazon expects slightly lower sales next quarter than analysts hoped for, the company is still riding high.
Amazon net income $62.65B
Amazon's net income shot up to $62.65 billion this quarter, more than triple last year's number, and shares jumped over 7% after the announcement.
CEO and president Andy Jassy shared that both AI and chip divisions are now pulling in over $25 billion each per year, with major investments going into AI and robotics tech.
Plus, Prime members are getting their stuff even faster: same-day and overnight deliveries went up by 40% in the first half of the year.