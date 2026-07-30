Amazon raises $25B in bonds to accelerate AI investments
Amazon has pulled in $25 billion through bonds, and it's going straight into ramping up its AI efforts.
CEO Andy Jassy calls AI a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," saying it's key to creating new services and making customer experiences way better.
With this cash, Amazon plans to boost its capital expenditure to $200 billion in 2026, up from $131 billion last year.
AI investment rivals Alphabet, beats Meta
Amazon's investment goal is among the highest in the tech industry, comparable to Alphabet's top range and beating Meta in the race for AI dominance.
Jassy insists that going big on AI is essential, brushing off worries about slow returns or an industry bubble.
The money will go toward expanding data centers and infrastructure, all aimed at powering smarter products and keeping customers happy.