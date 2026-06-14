Amazon ramps India automation with SLAM labeler, Tye Brady says
Business
Amazon is stepping up its automation in India, using systems like the SLAM labeler that scans and labels packages automatically.
Tye Brady from Amazon Robotics says this upgrade will make deliveries smoother and help manage inventory better.
It's all part of Amazon's massive $40 billion investment in the country, with another $35 billion promised by 2030.
Proteus robots not planned for India
While robots like Proteus are already working in US warehouses (and heading to Europe soon), there aren't plans for them in India just yet.
Brady also highlighted that Amazon Web Services is focused on keeping AI solutions secure and reliable, saying, Our focus is on ensuring these technologies are safe and innovative as they become part of supply chains worldwide.