Amazon sale features up to 83% off and $10 deals

Amazon clothing tech and home deals

The Evaless Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse is going for 70% off in white and is available in several colors, including a super-discounted white version.

The Maidenform Lace Wireless Bralette offers comfy support with adjustable straps for different looks.

Tech fans can snag Cillso Wireless Earbuds for $22 (hello, long battery life), while Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows are under $15 each if you want better sleep.

And if you're after an easy closet upgrade, the Evaless Ribbed Knit Shirt is just $10 — simple, comfy, and affordable.