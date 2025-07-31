Next Article
Amazon sale: Robot vacuums now available with up to 80% discount
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is here, and robot vacuums are seeing some of their biggest discounts ever—up to 80% off.
Top brands like Xiaomi, Ecovacs, ILIFE, and DREAME have slashed prices on models packed with smart mapping and mopping features.
It's a great time to upgrade your cleaning game without breaking the bank.
Top picks from the ongoing sale
- DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2: With strong suction and app control for easy scheduling.
DREAME L10S Pro: Featuring self-emptying and advanced mapping—perfect for hands-off cleaning.
ILIFE A20 Pro: Known for laser mapping and multiple cleaning modes for bigger spaces.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO: Offers deep cleaning plus mopping with long battery life.
Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop 2i: Ideal if you want something budget-friendly but reliable for smaller homes.
If you've been thinking about letting a robot handle your floors, this sale is probably the nudge you needed!