Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis now tailored for India

With four R&D centers across Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Qualcomm has over 5,000 engineers in India working on everything from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to digital cockpits and cloud services. Their tech—like the Snapdragon Cockpit and Ride ADAS—is already inside numerous vehicles worldwide.

Maruti, Mahindra, and Royal Enfield are already using Qualcomm's tech

Qualcomm is teaming up with brands like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra to bring smarter features to Indian vehicles.

Maruti's Baleno and eVitara use Snapdragon-powered cockpits, while Mahindra's XUV700s run on Snapdragon chipsets for safety and infotainment.

Even Royal Enfield bikes are getting smarter with better connectivity and remote updates designed for India's roads.