TCS share price today: Stock shows stability in volatile market

TCS's low beta indicates stock's stability

TCS is known for being stable—its low volatility (beta of 0.4) means it doesn't swing wildly like some other stocks.

Even though returns have slipped by 9% over the last three months, the company's strong earnings per share (₹136.19) and healthy price-to-earnings ratio (22.42) show it's still profitable and remains a solid bet for long-term investors.