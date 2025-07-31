Next Article
TCS share price today: Stock shows stability in volatile market
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹3,052.1 today and managed to hold its ground, even after a 1.7% dip this past week.
With a massive market cap of over ₹11 lakh crore and nearly 48 lakh shares traded, TCS is showing some serious staying power in a shaky market.
TCS's low beta indicates stock's stability
TCS is known for being stable—its low volatility (beta of 0.4) means it doesn't swing wildly like some other stocks.
Even though returns have slipped by 9% over the last three months, the company's strong earnings per share (₹136.19) and healthy price-to-earnings ratio (22.42) show it's still profitable and remains a solid bet for long-term investors.