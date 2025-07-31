UPI apps will soon limit how often you can pay

Here's everything that's changing

You can check your balance up to 50 times per app each day—after that, you'll have to wait till tomorrow.

Viewing accounts linked to your mobile number is capped at 25 times daily.

After every successful transaction, banks will now show your updated balance automatically.

Autopay transactions (like EMIs or subscriptions) will only go through at specific off-peak times.

Also, before you hit send on a payment, the app must show the recipient's registered name—so fewer awkward mistakes.