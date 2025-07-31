UPI apps will soon limit how often you can pay
Starting August 1, 2025, UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will follow new rules set by NPCI to keep things running smoothly during busy hours.
You'll see limits on how often you can check your balance or access linked accounts, plus some tweaks to autopay and payment confirmation features.
Here's everything that's changing
You can check your balance up to 50 times per app each day—after that, you'll have to wait till tomorrow.
Viewing accounts linked to your mobile number is capped at 25 times daily.
After every successful transaction, banks will now show your updated balance automatically.
Autopay transactions (like EMIs or subscriptions) will only go through at specific off-peak times.
Also, before you hit send on a payment, the app must show the recipient's registered name—so fewer awkward mistakes.
Making transactions safer and smoother
If you use UPI for everything from splitting bills to paying rent, these changes are meant to make things faster and safer for everyone—even when everyone's online at once.
It's all about less hassle and more transparency in your daily money moves.
