Amazon stock falls over 7% after Q3 2026 profit miss
Business
Amazon's stock dropped more than 7% after its latest earnings missed profit expectations: profits landed at $20.7 billion on $201.9 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2026.
The upside? Amazon Web Services (AWS) kept growing strong.
Amazon plans $220 billion AI investment
Like Google, Amazon faced investor nerves over lower-than-expected profits, but the company isn't standing still.
It's branching out into health care, self-driving tech, and groceries via Whole Foods.
CEO Andy Jassy is upbeat about AWS leading the global cloud race and says Amazon will pour $220 billion into new projects this year, especially AI and its proprietary Trainium chips more broadly available late next year.