Amazon sued in Brooklyn federal court over pregnancy discrimination claims

The case asks for lost pay and benefits, punitive damages, and a court order to stop these practices.

This isn't the first time Amazon has faced similar accusations: New Jersey and New York filed lawsuits in recent years too.

One worker said she was fired after being hospitalized due to pregnancy complications from heavy lifting.

Amazon's spokesperson pushed back, saying Amazon approved more than 99.9% of requests in the last year, and called the lawsuit's stories "contain inaccuracies and omit important details."

Updates to federal rules on pregnant worker rights are expected later this year.