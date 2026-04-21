Amazon to invest $25B in Anthropic

Amazon has announced its plan to invest up to $25 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic . This is on top of the previous investment of $8 billion that Amazon had made in the company over the years. The deal is part of a larger agreement aimed at building AI infrastructure and strengthening their business relationship.

Investment details Anthropic's commitment to AWS As part of the deal, Anthropic has pledged to spend over $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) technologies over the next decade. This includes both current and future generations of Trainium, Amazon's custom AI chips. The company has also secured up to five gigawatts of capacity for training and deploying its Claude AI models.

Strategic move Investment details and valuation The investment from Amazon will be divided into an immediate $5 billion injection into Anthropic and a potential future investment of up to $20 billion, contingent on "certain commercial milestones." This is in line with Anthropic's latest valuation of $380 billion. The company has also said that it expects to bring nearly one gigawatt of Trainium2 and Trainium3 capacity online by the end of this year.

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Market dynamics Amazon's capital expenditure plans Amazon has said it expects to spend around $200 billion this year on capital expenditures, mostly on AI infrastructure. The investment comes just two months after Amazon also announced a potential $50 billion investment in OpenAI, Anthropic's main competitor. Both companies are trying to prove their market positions ahead of possible IPOs later this year.

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