Amazon to invest $7 billion in India renewables by 2030
Amazon just announced it will pour $7 billion into India's renewable energy sector by 2030, adding to its previous $4 billion pledge.
This move is part of Amazon's global push to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity powering its operations by 65% by 2030, against a 2019 baseline, and hit net-zero by 2040 under The Climate Pledge.
Amazon projects boost capacity to 2+GW
Thanks to these investments, Amazon is rolling out four major new projects, including wind and solar farms across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Altogether, they will boost Amazon's renewable capacity in India to over 2 gigawatts and help power more than 3.5 million households each year.
It is a big step for both clean energy and powering up the country sustainably.