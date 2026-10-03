Amazon to pay over $8 million after D.C. ZIP exclusions

Amazon will reimburse $7.25 million to impacted Prime members and pay a $1 million civil penalty.

The company also promised to be upfront with local customers about any future changes in delivery service.

While Amazon hasn't admitted any wrongdoing, their spokesperson said they want to avoid a long legal fight and focus on serving customers better.

As Attorney General Schwalb put it, "Amazon deceived thousands of its customers. Now, we're putting more than $7 million back in the pockets of people who were taken advantage of," highlighting ongoing concerns about fairness in big tech's services.