Amazon unveils Proteus and €10 billion European logistics upgrade
Business
Amazon just dropped its new Proteus robot and announced a huge €10 billion upgrade for its logistics across Europe.
Revealed at the "Delivering the Future" event in London, this move aims to create 25,000 jobs and bring more AI-powered automation to its fulfillment centers.
Proteus, Vulcan and STARK assist workers
Proteus can understand spoken instructions and carry carts up to 400kg, making warehouse work smoother and less physically demanding.
Amazon also showed off Vulcan (for handling objects in tight spaces) and STARK (for heavy lifting), all designed to help, not replace, workers while opening up new roles in engineering and maintenance.