Amazon warns NYC intro 518 could risk 5,000 delivery jobs
Amazon is raising alarms over a New York City labor bill, the Delivery Protection Act, also known as Intro 518, that would force companies to directly hire delivery workers instead of using subcontractors.
They say this could put 5,000 delivery jobs at risk, possibly bump up delivery fees by $5 per order, and they're urging New Yorkers to tell City Council members how they feel, fast.
NYC leaders back Delivery Protection Act
The Delivery Protection Act is backed by most council members and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, requiring companies to directly hire delivery workers instead of using subcontractors.
If it passes as written, Amazon warns it might move warehouses out of the city, impacting another 2,000 warehouse jobs.
Meanwhile, Amazon has launched ads and rallies arguing the law could make things tougher for both workers and customers in New York City.