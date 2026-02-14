Amazon's $200B AI gamble sends investors running

Analysts' concerns over potential risks to Amazon's cloud business

Analysts aren't convinced this huge investment is a safe bet. Some worry it could hurt Amazon's cloud business and put pressure on cash flow, especially since the spending is over $50 billion higher than expected.

Still, CEO Andy Jassy says he's confident about betting big on AI and tech upgrades, pointing to strong demand for AI services—even as other tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet face similar scrutiny over their own AI spending sprees.