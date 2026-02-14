Amazon's $200B AI gamble sends investors running
Amazon just had its roughest losing streak in almost 20 years—shares dropped for nine days straight, erasing $463 billion in value.
The main reason? Investors are uneasy about Amazon's plan to spend a massive $200 billion on data centers and chips, making this February its worst month since 2022.
Analysts' concerns over potential risks to Amazon's cloud business
Analysts aren't convinced this huge investment is a safe bet. Some worry it could hurt Amazon's cloud business and put pressure on cash flow, especially since the spending is over $50 billion higher than expected.
Still, CEO Andy Jassy says he's confident about betting big on AI and tech upgrades, pointing to strong demand for AI services—even as other tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet face similar scrutiny over their own AI spending sprees.