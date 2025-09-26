Amazon's $2.5B FTC settlement includes $1B fine

Amazon will tweak its website

Amazon will tweak its website and make it much easier to cancel Prime, fixing issues where users felt pushed into staying subscribed between 2017 and 2022.

Most updates are things Amazon already improved, but now they're official.

Despite the huge payout, Amazon's stock barely budged—and while some critics say the fine is small compared to Amazon's size, an independent supervisor will keep an eye on these new rules going forward.