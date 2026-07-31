Amazon's AWS revenue beats forecasts, up 37% to $42.2 billion
Business
Amazon just crushed Wall Street's expectations for its cloud revenue in the second quarter of 2026.
AWS (Amazon Web Services) saw a massive 37% jump compared to last year, hitting $42.2 billion, way above what analysts predicted.
The main reason? More companies are jumping on AI, and that's fueling AWS's growth.
AWS AI run rate exceeds $15B
AWS teamed up with big names like OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, and Snowflake, pushing its annual AI revenue run rate past $15 billion with triple-digit growth.
Meanwhile, Amazon's online shopping side also got a boost: Prime Day shoppers spent over $26.4 billion on deals as the company sped up deliveries and expanded into rural US areas.