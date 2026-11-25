Amazon's Global Selling program drives cumulative India exports to $27B
Amazon just hit a huge milestone: its cumulative exports from India have reached $27 billion, thanks to the Amazon Global Selling program.
Over the past year, 20% more Indian businesses joined in, bringing the total to 240,000 exporters.
This puts Amazon well on its way to hitting its ambitious target of enabling $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2030.
Amazon helped ship 1B+ 'Made-in-India' products
Since launching in 2015, Amazon Global Selling has helped ship over 1 billion 'Made-in-India' products worldwide.
Delhi leads with the most exporters, but even smaller cities like Erode in Tamil Nadu are making waves, crossing $121.5 million in sales between January 2025 and the third quarter of 2026.
Sectors like health and personal care, groceries, beauty, and toys have all seen strong growth year after year.