Amazon's Great Freedom Festival: Top electronics and appliances deals

LG, Samsung, and Sony home appliances

LG's 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter AC with AI cooling and anti-virus filtration is up for grabs, along with their Wi-Fi-enabled front-load washing machine.

Samsung's 419L Bespoke AI fridge comes with flexible cooling modes and energy-saving tech.

For entertainment lovers, Sony's 65-inch Bravia Smart TV packs a sharp 4K processor and Dolby Audio.