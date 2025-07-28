Amazon's Great Freedom Festival: Top electronics and appliances deals
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival kicks off July 31, bringing big discounts on electronics and appliances.
Top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and HP are worth adding to your wishlist.
LG, Samsung, and Sony home appliances
LG's 1.5 Ton Dual Inverter AC with AI cooling and anti-virus filtration is up for grabs, along with their Wi-Fi-enabled front-load washing machine.
Samsung's 419L Bespoke AI fridge comes with flexible cooling modes and energy-saving tech.
For entertainment lovers, Sony's 65-inch Bravia Smart TV packs a sharp 4K processor and Dolby Audio.
HP, Lenovo, and Samsung gadgets
HP's Pavilion laptop (12th Gen Intel i7/16GB RAM/1TB SSD) is ready for heavy multitasking.
Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 brings an AI-powered Intel Core Ultra chip and vibrant color display.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out for health tracking (blood pressure/ECG), LTE calls, fitness coaching, and tap-to-pay convenience—all available once the sale goes live!