Amazon's largest-ever layoff begins today, 30,000 jobs to go

Cost-cutting measures and industry-wide layoffs

CEO Andy Jassy's cost-saving plans kicked off during the pandemic when e-commerce growth slowed down.

Now, Amazon wants to streamline decision-making and stay nimble by automating more tasks with AI—meaning fewer corporate roles.

This isn't just an Amazon thing: over 200 tech companies have let go nearly 98,000 workers this year alone as AI adoption ramps up across the industry.