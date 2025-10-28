Next Article
Amazon's largest-ever layoff begins today, 30,000 jobs to go
Business
Amazon is gearing up for its largest-ever round of layoffs, cutting 30,000 jobs as it shifts more of its global operations toward AI.
Employees will begin receiving notifications today and will impact teams across cloud computing, retail, and devices.
This move follows smaller job cuts since 2022 as Amazon leans harder into AI.
Cost-cutting measures and industry-wide layoffs
CEO Andy Jassy's cost-saving plans kicked off during the pandemic when e-commerce growth slowed down.
Now, Amazon wants to streamline decision-making and stay nimble by automating more tasks with AI—meaning fewer corporate roles.
This isn't just an Amazon thing: over 200 tech companies have let go nearly 98,000 workers this year alone as AI adoption ramps up across the industry.