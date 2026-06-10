Ambrosia Energy launches aiming for $100/MWh fast-to-build solar plants
Former SpaceX alumni Sara Spangelo and Ben Longmier just launched Ambrosia Energy, a startup focused on affordable, fast-to-build solar power plants.
By combining solar panels with lithium-ion batteries, they're aiming to deliver electricity for about $100 per megawatt-hour, much less than traditional natural gas plants, which can take years to set up.
Ambrosia's West Texas plant half complete
Ambrosia's plant in West Texas will be almost halfway complete after this week, even though construction only started in January 2026.
Their tech uses slow-charging batteries during the day and discharges electricity at night, keeping things efficient and scalable, from small setups to huge projects.
Backed by fresh investment and plans for a new factory in Austin, they're betting big on making clean energy easy to access.