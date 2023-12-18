Ambuja Cements commits Rs. 6,000 crore for green power projects

By Rishabh Raj 10:43 am Dec 18, 202310:43 am

The investment includes a mix of solar and wind power projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, has revealed plans to invest a whopping Rs. 6,000 crore in renewable energy projects, aiming for a capacity of 1,000MW. This investment will be spread across various solar and wind power projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The lineup includes a 600MW solar and a 150MW wind project in Gujarat, as well as a 250MW solar project in Rajasthan, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Green power initiatives to reduce costs and accelerate ESG targets

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Cement Business, explained that the cost of power generation from green energy will be significantly lower, dropping from Rs. 6.46 per kWh to Rs. 5.16/kWh. This 20% reduction will save Rs. 90 PMT of cement for the targeted capacity of 140 MTPA by FY 2028. Kapur added, "With all requisite approvals in place, we are on an accelerated path to not just meet but exceed our committed ESG targets well before our initial timelines."

Enhancing waste heat recovery systems capacity

Ambuja Cements is also working on expanding its Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) capacity from the current 103MW to 397MW over the next five years (134MW by March 2024). This will further decrease power costs and help the company achieve a 60% share of green power for its planned capacity of 140 MTPA, up from the current 19%. At the time of writing, Ambuja Cements's shares were trading at Rs. 530.60 apiece on NSE, up by 1.57%.