AMD buys Fei-Fei Li's World Labs for $8.2B
What's the story
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced its acquisition of World Labs, an artificial intelligence (AI) research lab co-founded by renowned scientist Dr. Fei-Fei Li. The all-stock deal is valued at around $8.2 billion and is expected to close by the end of this year. Founded in 2024, World Labs hit a $1 billion valuation within months before launching Marble in 2025, a tool that generates interactive 3D worlds directly from text prompts.
Leadership transition
Li to assume new role at AMD
As part of the acquisition, Li will take on the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Scientist at AMD. She will report directly to AMD CEO Lisa Su.
The World Labs team will continue its focus on advancing AI model research under this new arrangement, further strengthening AMD's capabilities in developing AI hardware, software, and systems for emerging models and applications.
Strategic goals
AMD's AI ecosystem expansion
The acquisition is part of AMD's strategy to enhance its AI ecosystem.
Su said, "Building the compute platforms for the next generation of AI requires a deep understanding of how models are evolving."
She added that Li and her team bring exceptional research leadership and model expertise, which can be leveraged to develop hardware, software, and systems for next-gen AI.
Technological advancements
World Labs's world models and their potential impact
World Labs is known for developing "world models," AI software that can run apps in the physical world.
These models create and recreate 3D environments, which can be used to advance work on robots, scientific discovery, and factory equipment.
The acquisition will also enable AMD to offer a range of AI models to customers, further expanding its product and service offerings in the data center market.
Market strategy
AMD's journey under Su and the AI accelerator market
Under Su's leadership, AMD has sought to establish itself as a tech powerhouse and shed its image as a second-tier player in Silicon Valley.
In the core processor market, it has already outshone Intel Corp.
Now, with the World Labs acquisition, AMD hopes to strengthen its position in the AI accelerator market, chips used for training and running AI models.