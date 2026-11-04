AMD forecasts $17B Q4 revenue as data center sales surge
Business
AMD is on track for a strong finish to the year, forecasting $17 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, well above what analysts expected.
This jump is fueled by a massive 97% increase in data center sales, as AMD steps up its game against NVIDIA in the AI chip race.
AMD Helios rack launch, Meta deal
To keep momentum going, AMD has rolled out its new Helios rack with MI455X accelerator and Venice server chips.
It has also landed a huge deal to supply Meta with up to $60 billion worth of AI chips over five years.
On top of that, AMD agreed to buy World Labs for $8.2 billion.
Even with global memory shortages making things tricky, AMD is focused on using tech innovation to keep growing and stay competitive.