AMD India's 11,000+ engineers design EPYC and PC chips
Business
AMD's team in India, more than 11,000 strong, is at the heart of making processors faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient for everyone.
These engineers are behind key parts of AMD's upcoming EPYC server and PC chips, set to launch in late 2026 and early 2027.
AMD India develops chiplets and cores
India now hosts one of AMD's five global CPU design centers.
The local team has played a big part in creating chiplets for Instinct AI processors and developing "lean core" designs that help save space and energy.
They work closely with US teams to make sure the chiplets work together, showing just how much impact India has on shaping the tech we use every day.