Anti-NVIDIA data center start-up reaches $1.5B valuation

Tech advancements

Partnership with AMD to enhance ROCm software

Over the past year, TensorWave has partnered with AMD to improve ROCm, its custom-software platform. The software was earlier criticized for being buggy and hard to use compared to NVIDIA's rival programming library, CUDA. However, Horton claims that the software has improved significantly and is now "pretty much plug-and-play." This makes AMD's chips well-suited for handling inference computing workloads, which allow AI models to respond to queries.