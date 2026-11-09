AMD jumps over 12% after Oppenheimer upgrade, Google Cloud deal
Business
AMD's stock jumped over 12% on Monday after Oppenheimer boosted its rating to "Outperform" and set a $600 price target.
The upgrade comes as AMD teams up with Google Cloud, letting Google use AMD chips for its AI projects, a big move in the ongoing AI race.
Oppenheimer: AMD data center revenue 135%
This Google partnership helps AMD compete with rivals like NVIDIA, whose stock actually slipped nearly 4% amid leadership drama.
Oppenheimer's analyst predicts AMD's data center revenue could skyrocket 135% by 2027, making up most of its sales.
With new ventures like the MI500 GPU series and collaborations with Anthropic on the way, investors are feeling good about where AMD is headed.