AMD to hire 4,500 employees in India

Since its entry into India in 2001, AMD has grown its workforce to over 11,000 employees and contingent workers across major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR.

The company's engineering teams in India work on hardware and software for its entire product portfolio.

In 2023, AMD announced a $400 million investment plan to expand its R&D and engineering operations in India through 2028.

This includes the Technostar campus in Bengaluru, the company's largest global design center.