AMD to hire 4,500 employees in India
What's the story
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a leading US-based semiconductor company, has announced plans to expand its workforce in India. The company intends to hire around 4,500 employees by 2028, according to Moneycontrol. This move is part of AMD's strategy to strengthen its research and development (R&D) and engineering capabilities in the country. The expansion also comes as part of AMD's efforts to tap into the growing demand for sovereign artificial intelligence (AI).
Expansion plans
AMD's presence in India
Since its entry into India in 2001, AMD has grown its workforce to over 11,000 employees and contingent workers across major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR.
The company's engineering teams in India work on hardware and software for its entire product portfolio.
In 2023, AMD announced a $400 million investment plan to expand its R&D and engineering operations in India through 2028.
This includes the Technostar campus in Bengaluru, the company's largest global design center.
Strategic focus
AI initiatives and local partnerships
Soni Jiandani, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD Networking Technology and Solutions Group, revealed that the company's teams in India are doing cutting-edge AI work.
She said, "We are making investments, both to expand our technical talent pool, but we are equally going after the relationships with the local system integrators to deliver our sovereign AI portfolio as part of the growth plan here."
This highlights AMD's commitment to building strategic partnerships for its AI initiatives.
AI impact
AI as a force multiplier
Despite fears of AI displacing tech jobs, Jiandani stressed that the technology is actually driving "high-quality" product innovation and empowering workers.
She said, "The workforce is getting more and more empowered. AI is a force multiplier for the workforce."
This statement underscores AMD's belief in the positive impact of artificial intelligence on job roles within the company.
AI infrastructure
Sovereign AI infrastructure and security
Addressing concerns over the US government's control of frontier AI models and chip supply, Jiandani stressed the importance of building sovereign AI infrastructure for countries like India.
She said, "We take that responsibility very seriously, where we embed a lot of security down to the chip level within the areas of innovation that we understand will come to life in sovereign AI use cases."
This highlights AMD's commitment to security and innovation in its AI initiatives.
Strategic alliance
Partnership with TCS for sovereign AI factories
In February 2026, AMD announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure architecture based on AMD's Helios platform.
The collaboration aims to support "sovereign AI factories" in line with India's national AI initiatives.
Jiandani said, "By the end of the decade, over 50% of all workloads will be AI-based in India."
This shows AMD's strategy of an open ecosystem-led plan, partnering with local system integrators for its AI initiatives.