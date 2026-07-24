AMD predicts global compute market hits $2 trillion by 2030

AMD just shared a bold prediction: the global compute market could jump from $365 billion in 2025 to $2 trillion by 2030, all because of AI's rapid growth.

CEO Lisa Su pointed out that agentic AI (think smart systems that can handle multi-step tasks on their own) is going to be a huge part of this boom.

She also expects the server CPU market to grow fast, hitting over $200 billion by 2030.