AMD predicts global compute market hits $2 trillion by 2030
AMD just shared a bold prediction: the global compute market could jump from $365 billion in 2025 to $2 trillion by 2030, all because of AI's rapid growth.
CEO Lisa Su pointed out that agentic AI (think smart systems that can handle multi-step tasks on their own) is going to be a huge part of this boom.
She also expects the server CPU market to grow fast, hitting over $200 billion by 2030.
AMD launches Helios integrated AI platform
AMD launched Helios, an all-in-one platform mixing its GPUs, CPUs, networking technology, and software.
Big names like Anthropic and Microsoft plan to use it for large-scale projects, and Tata Consultancy Services is bringing Helios-powered AI infrastructure to India soon.
Su emphasized that AMD wants customers to have flexibility, not get stuck with one vendor, giving them a real alternative in today's competitive AI world.