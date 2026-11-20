AMD shares drop 11% after report alleges ties to IEIT
AMD's shares dropped 11% after a new report claimed the chip giant has ties with IEIT Systems, which was placed on the US government's Entity List in March 2025.
The story also brought up CEO Lisa Su's family connection to NVIDIA's former boss, Jensen Huang, just as competition between AMD and NVIDIA heats up.
AMD denies wrongdoing, cites export compliance
AMD quickly denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims misleading.
The company emphasized it "complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations" and said it has strong checks in place to make sure its global operations stay within legal lines.