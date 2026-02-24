AMD's $60B Meta deal includes a 10% stock warrant Business Feb 24, 2026

AMD has landed an agreement to supply Meta with up to $60 billion worth of AI chips over the next five years.

The deal also includes a warrant enabling Meta to acquire up to 160 million shares (about 10% of AMD) with a one-cent exercise price that vests over the deal only after AMD stock hits rising performance targets (up to $600) and other technical and commercial considerations—a big sign of trust between two tech giants.

AMD's stock jumped more than 10% after the news, and this follows a similar partnership with OpenAI, showing that AMD is becoming a serious player in the AI chip scene.