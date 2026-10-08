AMD's Lisa Su visits South Korea, teams with AI companies
AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su just stopped by South Korea to team up with local AI companies.
The big idea? Mix Korean neural processing tech with AMD's CPUs and GPUs, helping AMD grow worldwide and step up its game against NVIDIA in the AI space.
Su highlighted how important Korea is for pushing AI forward, saying, "I am a big believer in an open ecosystem," and describing Korea as an important partner in advancing AI and expanding its use worldwide.
AMD to open Korea AI center
AMD plans to open an AI Center for Excellence in Korea this year to support research and train future experts.
They are also working on a cloud infrastructure project with MangoBoost and collaborating with Seoul National University's AI Institute.
While in town, Su joined AMD's Gamer Day event, connecting directly with local gamers as part of strengthening ties in Korea's tech scene.