American Airlines is removing gate bag sizers--here's why
Starting October 6, 2025, American Airlines is removing those metal bag sizers from all US gate areas.
You'll still need to stick to the usual carry-on size limits and check any oversized bags before boarding.
If you want to double-check your bag's fit, lobby bag sizers are still around.
AA's efforts to streamline the boarding process
This update is part of AA's push for a less stressful, faster boarding process.
Earlier this year, they gave families with young kids extra preboarding time and rolled out new tech at gates to keep things moving.
The goal: less waiting around at the gate and a more organized travel vibe for everyone.