Meta bets big on AI with $14B-scale CEO at helm
Business
Meta just brought in Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old co-founder of Scale AI, to lead its artificial intelligence efforts.
The move is all about helping Meta stay ahead of rivals like Microsoft and Google, and Scale AI, Wang's startup, is valued at $14.3 billion, with Meta among its backers.
Wang's vision and Meta's resources could redefine AI landscape
Wang started Scale AI back in 2016 while still at MIT, turning it into a top player for training data used by big tech names like NVIDIA and Amazon.
Now at Meta, he's already reorganized the company's AI division into four focused teams—all aiming to push the boundaries of "superintelligent" tech.
With this shakeup, Meta is clearly betting big on next-level AI under Wang's leadership.