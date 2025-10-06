Meta bets big on AI with $14B-scale CEO at helm

Wang's vision and Meta's resources could redefine AI landscape

Wang started Scale AI back in 2016 while still at MIT, turning it into a top player for training data used by big tech names like NVIDIA and Amazon.

Now at Meta, he's already reorganized the company's AI division into four focused teams—all aiming to push the boundaries of "superintelligent" tech.

With this shakeup, Meta is clearly betting big on next-level AI under Wang's leadership.